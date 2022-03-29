UrduPoint.com

Head Of Finland's Biggest Opposition Party Supports NATO Membership

Muhammad Irfan Published March 29, 2022 | 03:12 PM

The leader of Finland's largest opposition party in the parliament and one of most popular parties in the country, the Finns Party, Riikka Purra, has expressed support for the country's membership in NATO and the efforts of Finnish government to seek it

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2022) The leader of Finland's largest opposition party in the parliament and one of most popular parties in the country, the Finns Party, Riikka Purra, has expressed support for the country's membership in NATO and the efforts of Finnish government to seek it.

Earlier this month, Finnish President Sauli Niinisto stated that the decision on Finland's accession to NATO should be taken by the parliament. The president noted that the country is striving to ensure the security of its borders, not specifically to join the alliance.

"What was shattered in February was not only the European security order, but also the whole basis of the Finland-Russia relationship... I was forced to reconsider my position... I support Finland's membership in NATO and I support the government in seeking it," the politician wrote in her personal blog.

This statement is one in the long line of comments on joining NATO made by the leaders of Finland's largest political parties before the country's parliamentary hearings on security in April.

In the middle of March, the Finnish government was reported to be preparing a comprehensive security assessment report in light of the situation in Ukraine. The report is to be presented to the parliament in early April.

The discourse on Finland's membership in NATO has gained a new momentum after the launch of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine. As reported on March 14, the number of Finnish residents favoring the country's membership in NATO rose from 53% to 62% in two weeks.

