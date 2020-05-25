UrduPoint.com
Head Of French LREM Party Says Former Health Minister Determined To Become Paris Mayor

Mon 25th May 2020 | 08:20 PM

Head of French LREM Party Says Former Health Minister Determined to Become Paris Mayor

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2020) Stanislas Guerini, the head of the French LREM party, said on Monday he was convinced that Agnes Buzyn, the former health minister and current LREM candidate in the municipal elections in Paris, is determined to win the second round of the elections set for June 28, though her position has weakened following her criticism of how the government is handling the coronavirus crisis.

Buzyn resigned as the minister of health in February in order to engage in the race for the mayor of Paris. However, she subsequently found herself in the center of a scandal as she called the first round of the municipal elections, held on March 15 amid the coronavirus pandemic, a "masquerade." Moreover, Buzyn told Le Monde newspaper that she had made French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe aware of the seriousness of the coronavirus crisis even before it really began, namely, in January, amid public outrage over the lack of the government's response to the pandemic.

"Agnes Buzyn is determined, and we [the LREM party] are determined to bring together a project [election campaign] for Paris," Guerini said on Europe 1.

Guerini recalled that during the pandemic, Buzyn had resumed her medical activities at a hospital. When asked whether Buzyn was capable of leading the elections campaign, he replied in the positive.

Buzyn gained 17.3 percent of the votes in the first round of the municipal elections, a significantly lower result than those of incumbent mayor and candidate from the Socialist Party Anne Hidalgo, who gained 29.3 percent, and candidate from the "Republicans" party Rachida Dati, who gained 22.7 percent.

Last Sunday, Gerald Darmanin, the French minister of the action and public accounts, has announced his support to Buzyn in her determination to become the mayor of Paris.

France has confirmed a total of 182,709 COVID-19 infections, the world's seventh cumulative number of cases, with a death toll at 28,370.

