Head Of French Presidential Administration Accused Of Illicit Receipt Of Funds - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published October 03, 2022 | 10:49 PM

The secretary general of the Elysee Palace, Alexis Kohler, has been charged with illicit receipt of funds through a shipping company owned by his relatives, French media reported on Monday, citing Paris Public Prosecutor's Office

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2022) The secretary general of the Elysee Palace, Alexis Kohler, has been charged with illicit receipt of funds through a shipping company owned by his relatives, French media reported on Monday, citing Paris Public Prosecutor's Office.

Kohler was indicted on September 23 over his ties with the Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC), French broadcaster BFMTV reported.

The official "strongly denies" any accusations, according to his lawyer, the report said.

Agence France-Presse reported, citing information from the Elysee Palace, that Kohler will retain his post as secretary general of the presidential palace despite a lawsuit brought against him.

In 2018, the French anti-corruption association Anticor filed a complaint against Kohler, accusing him of having connections with the MSC, which was founded by relatives of the official's mother. According to Anticor, Kohler used his official position to further MSC's interests.

