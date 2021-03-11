UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Head Of Fukushima Operator Skips Annual Visit To Wrecked Power Plant - Reports

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 11th March 2021 | 10:05 PM

Head of Fukushima Operator Skips Annual Visit to Wrecked Power Plant - Reports

The head of the Japanese utility TEPCO skipped the annual visit to the crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power on Thursday, opting to address workers in a written statement, media said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2021) The head of the Japanese utility TEPCO skipped the annual visit to the crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power on Thursday, opting to address workers in a written statement, media said.

"We should exercise our responsibility for Fukushima without drawing a line on the 10th anniversary and letting (memories of) the accident fade," Tomoaki Kobayakawa was quoted as saying by the Kyodo news agency.

He reportedly explained the decision not to go to the power plant by coronavirus restrictions.

The electric utility oversees the decommissioning of the power plant after it was wrecked by a 9-magnitude quake and a tsunami in 2011, causing the second worst nuclear meltdown in history.

Related Topics

Accident Tsunami Nuclear Visit Fukushima Media Coronavirus

Recent Stories

PTA directs service providers to immediately block ..

2 minutes ago

China's auto exports further expand in February

2 minutes ago

Fire erupts in house after lightening strikes

2 minutes ago

Face mask row gets bawdy in Bolsonaro's Brazil

2 minutes ago

EU Ready to Sanction Those Responsible for Atrocit ..

5 minutes ago

Sanjrani to win senate chairmanship: Ali M.Khan

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.