Head of Fukushima Operator Skips Annual Visit to Wrecked Power Plant - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2021) The head of the Japanese utility TEPCO skipped the annual visit to the crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power on Thursday, opting to address workers in a written statement, media said.

"We should exercise our responsibility for Fukushima without drawing a line on the 10th anniversary and letting (memories of) the accident fade," Tomoaki Kobayakawa was quoted as saying by the Kyodo news agency.

He reportedly explained the decision not to go to the power plant by coronavirus restrictions.

The electric utility oversees the decommissioning of the power plant after it was wrecked by a 9-magnitude quake and a tsunami in 2011, causing the second worst nuclear meltdown in history.