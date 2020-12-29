Amiran Gamkrelidze, the head of the Georgian National Center for Disease Control and Public Health (NCDC), has been infected with the coronavirus, the country's media reported Tuesday, citing the Center

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2020) Amiran Gamkrelidze, the head of the Georgian National Center for Disease Control and Public Health (NCDC), has been infected with the coronavirus, the country's media reported Tuesday, citing the Center.

Gamkrelidze is not the first high-profile medical official to be infected with the disease.

In November, one of the country's leading epidemiologists, Tengiz Tsertsvadze, the director general of Tbilisi-based Infectious Diseases, AIDS and Clinical Immunology Research Center, was diagnosed with COVID-19 and later recovered.

According to the First Channel broadcaster, Gamkrelidze had had contact with an infected person and is said to be feeling well.

Georgia has confirmed a total of 224,155 cases, including 2,443 fatalities.