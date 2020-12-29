UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Head Of Georgia's National Center For Disease Control Contracts COVID-19 - Reports

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 29th December 2020 | 09:07 PM

Head of Georgia's National Center for Disease Control Contracts COVID-19 - Reports

Amiran Gamkrelidze, the head of the Georgian National Center for Disease Control and Public Health (NCDC), has been infected with the coronavirus, the country's media reported Tuesday, citing the Center

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2020) Amiran Gamkrelidze, the head of the Georgian National Center for Disease Control and Public Health (NCDC), has been infected with the coronavirus, the country's media reported Tuesday, citing the Center.

Gamkrelidze is not the first high-profile medical official to be infected with the disease.

In November, one of the country's leading epidemiologists, Tengiz Tsertsvadze, the director general of Tbilisi-based Infectious Diseases, AIDS and Clinical Immunology Research Center, was diagnosed with COVID-19 and later recovered.

According to the First Channel broadcaster, Gamkrelidze had had contact with an infected person and is said to be feeling well.

Georgia has confirmed a total of 224,155 cases, including 2,443 fatalities.

Related Topics

AIDS November Media Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Commissioner directs to expedite work on Dadhocha ..

1 minute ago

Prime Minister signs letter of financial demand fo ..

1 minute ago

First US 737 MAX flight since grounding takes off

1 minute ago

Senate elections likely from February 10 to March ..

1 minute ago

US 737 MAX Takes Off for First Flight in US Skies ..

1 minute ago

PHA launches 'Adopt a Plant' campaign

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.