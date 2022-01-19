Head of German Bundestag Defense Committee Says Supports Delivering Arms to Ukraine

The head of German Bundestag's defense committee, Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann, who represents the Free Democratic Party, said on Wednesday that it is necessary to review the issue of delivering "defense weapons" to Ukraine

"In our coalition agreement, we agreed that no weapons should be supplied to the regions in crisis. Given the current situation and the impact on our continent, we should reconsider this in this particular case: the supply of defensive weapons can be a way to support Ukraine. But then it must be defined," Strack-Zimmermann told the t-online news portal, adding that this issue is already "in public discussion" in Germany.