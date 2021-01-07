Head of German Parliament Wants to Draw Conclusions From Storm of US Capitol - Bundestag

The president of the German parliament, Wolfgang Schauble, is planning to analyze the recent violent protests at the United States' Capitol to enhance the security of the parliament building, the Bundestag press service said on Thursday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2021) The president of the German parliament, Wolfgang Schauble, is planning to analyze the recent violent protests at the United States' Capitol to enhance the security of the parliament building, the Bundestag press service said on Thursday.

"Following yesterday's events in Washington, the president of the Bundestag wants ... to find out what conclusion can be drawn from this to protect the Bundestag," the press service said.

The press service added that Schauble was planning to consult with the German interior ministry, security forces of the Berlin area and with the security personnel of the Bundestag on the issue.

According to the press service, Schauble has requested the German embassy in Washington to prepare a report regarding the storm of the Capitol.

"To this end, a request has been sent for a report from the German embassy in Washington regarding the violence cases that might have occurred in the Capitol," the press service said.

On Wednesday, supporters of outgoing US President Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol as Congress was set to certify his electoral defeat to Joe Biden. The unrest and clashes with the police left four people killed. Earlier in the day, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said that the violence in Washington provoked her "anger and sadness."