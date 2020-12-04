Head of German Parliamentary Committee Notes Progress on Nord Stream 2 Discussion With US

Klaus Ernst, the head of the German parliamentary committee on the economy and energy, told Sputnik on Friday that there was some progress on the Nord Stream 2 discussion with the United States, with negotiations set to be held

According to German outlet Spiegel, the final version of the US 2021 defense spending bill no longer envisions sanctions on European governments and governmental agencies dealing with Nord Stream 2 certification.

"Of course, I welcome the fact that the US now wants to liberate European governments and agencies from sanctions.

The negotiations are due to be held. This is progress," Ernst said, adding that the German government must stress at the talks that "German and EU sovereignty is not a topic for discussion."

Ernst also praised "creative decisions" by the German state of Mecklenburg-Vorpommern to protect the pipeline.

Mecklenburg-Vorpommern authorities reportedly seek creating a climate change foundation to circumvent the sanctions. The foundation could identify the gas pipeline project as "an essential element of environmental protection."