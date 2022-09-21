UrduPoint.com

Head Of German Saxony-Anhalt Criticizes Plans Of AfD Lawmakers To Visit Russia - Reports

Sumaira FH Published September 21, 2022 | 12:00 AM

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2022) The Minister-President of Germany's Federal state of Saxony-Anhalt, Reiner Haseloff, has criticized plans of local lawmakers from the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party to visit Russia, German media reported on Tuesday.

Earlier in the week, lawmakers from the State Parliaments (Landtag) of Germany's Saxony-Anhalt and North Rhine-Westphalia, representing the parliamentary groups of the AfD, announced their plans to visit Russia and also come to Donbas to "evaluate the situation on the ground."

"I consider this as an act of a deep non-solidarity", Haseloff was quoted by the German news agency dpa as saying.

The minister-president, who is a member of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU), also stated that these plans are counterproductive amid international efforts to ensure Ukraine's "survival."

