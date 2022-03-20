Head of German Trade Unions Proposes Lowering Speed Limits to Save Fuel

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2022) President of the German Trade Union Confederation Reiner Hoffmann has proposed on Sunday to lower the speed limits on autobahns and in cities to save fuel in a bid to combat growing energy prices.

"We can set the speed limit to 100 kilometers per hour (62 miles per hour) on autobahns and 30 kilometers per hour in cities to reduce energy consumption. It would be right to save every drop of gasoline we can," Hoffmann said in an interview to the Funke media group.

Hoffman also warned about the risk of layoffs in "energy-intensive" industries and called for action to prevent unemployment.

Germany should consider any ways to adapt to the situation since the world has changed and should not have any "taboo on ideas" concerning its response, he added, commenting on Russia's operation in Ukraine.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine responding to calls for help from the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk in defending themselves against the aggression of Ukrainian troops. The Russian Defense Ministry said the operation was targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure only. In response, the US and its allies have imposed comprehensive sanctions against Russia.