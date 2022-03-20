UrduPoint.com

Head Of German Trade Unions Proposes Lowering Speed Limits To Save Fuel

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 20, 2022 | 08:10 PM

Head of German Trade Unions Proposes Lowering Speed Limits to Save Fuel

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2022) President of the German Trade Union Confederation Reiner Hoffmann has proposed on Sunday to lower the speed limits on autobahns and in cities to save fuel in a bid to combat growing energy prices.

"We can set the speed limit to 100 kilometers per hour (62 miles per hour) on autobahns and 30 kilometers per hour in cities to reduce energy consumption. It would be right to save every drop of gasoline we can," Hoffmann said in an interview to the Funke media group.

Hoffman also warned about the risk of layoffs in "energy-intensive" industries and called for action to prevent unemployment.

Germany should consider any ways to adapt to the situation since the world has changed and should not have any "taboo on ideas" concerning its response, he added, commenting on Russia's operation in Ukraine.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine responding to calls for help from the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk in defending themselves against the aggression of Ukrainian troops. The Russian Defense Ministry said the operation was targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure only. In response, the US and its allies have imposed comprehensive sanctions against Russia.

Related Topics

World Ukraine Russia German Germany Luhansk Donetsk February Sunday Media From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 March 2022

11 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 20th March 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 20th March 2022

11 hours ago
 Turkey Believes It Should Maintain Open Dialogue W ..

Turkey Believes It Should Maintain Open Dialogue With Russia - Erdogan's Spokesm ..

19 hours ago
 Russian Troops Break Through Aidar Battalion Defen ..

Russian Troops Break Through Aidar Battalion Defenses in Donetsk Region - Defens ..

21 hours ago
 Football: Scottish Premiership results

Football: Scottish Premiership results

21 hours ago
 Padovani the hero as Italy upset Wales to end Six ..

Padovani the hero as Italy upset Wales to end Six Nations losing streak

21 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>