Head Of Global Water Organization Founding Team Receives World Water Council Delegation

Muhammad Irfan Published January 30, 2024 | 05:10 PM

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2024) Deputy Minister of Environment, Water, and Agriculture for Regulatory Affairs and head of the founding team of the Global Water Organization Dr. Fahad Abu-Mouti received here on Tuesday a World Water Council delegation tasked with evaluating the Kingdom's bid to host the World Water Forum in Riyadh in 2027.

The two sides discussed the role of the Kingdom's water regulator and its measures that contributed to supporting and developing the water sector, increasing the efficiency of the service provided, and achieving water security for beneficiaries.

Abu-Mouti highlighted the Kingdom's experience in water regulation, which led to increased private sector participation in water-related activities, adding that it regulates license issuance, monitors the professionalism of service providers, and raises awareness about the rights and duties of beneficiaries.

It also contributed to the development of infrastructure and to improving the quality and efficiency of the delivery of services to beneficiaries, he said.

Abu-Mouti expressed the Kingdom's keenness on addressing global water issues by stimulating innovation and finding technical solutions to meet water challenges. He said these issues are given even more attention in view of the announcement by His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, that the Kingdom will establish a Global Water Organization, based in Riyadh.

The World Water Forum is preceded by several consultative conferences held at various levels in 2025 and 2026 to prepare for this important event. In May 2024, the country that will host the 11th session of the forum will be announced at the World Water Forum that will be held in Bali, Indonesia.

