Head Of Hong Kong Receives Death Threats To Family Over Extradition Law - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 1 day ago Wed 12th June 2019 | 12:15 AM

Head of Hong Kong Receives Death Threats to Family Over Extradition Law - Reports

Chief Executive of Hong Kong Carrie Lam received death threats to her family amid public unrest over the extradition draft law, local media reported on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2019) Chief Executive of Hong Kong Carrie Lam received death threats to her family amid public unrest over the extradition draft law, local media reported on Tuesday.

Hong Kong authorities are pushing amendments to the Fugitive Ordinance law which, if approved, will permit transferring fugitives to jurisdictions Hong Kong has no respective agreements with, including mainland China, Taiwan and Macao. On Sunday, the South China Morning Post newspaper reported, citing the organizers, that more than 1 million residents of Hong Kong took to the streets to express their protest against the amendments.

Authors of anonymous letters to Lam demanded that she had to revoke the draft law within 24 hours, the RTHK broadcaster reported, citing unnamed sources.

In case of her refusal to do that, those behind the threats said they could kill the chief executive's family.

Hong Kong's justice minister has also reportedly received anonymous threats.

The Hong Kong region, which enjoys significant autonomy in China except for foreign and defense policies, has a legal system, different from China. The opponents of the proposed amendments claim they would become "the death" for Hong Kong as any human rights activist or member of the non-governmental organization whose activity does not please Beijing will risk falling under it and be persecuted.

