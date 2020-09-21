UrduPoint.com
Head Of IAEA Thanks Russia For 'Renewed Support' After Meeting With Rosatom Chief

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 21st September 2020 | 08:27 PM

Head of IAEA Thanks Russia for 'Renewed Support' After Meeting With Rosatom Chief

Director General International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Mariano Grossi on Monday thanked Russia for its support of the organization, calling Moscow an important partner, after a meeting with the director general of the Russian state-run nuclear corporation Rosatom, Alexey Likhachev

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2020) Director General International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Mariano Grossi on Monday thanked Russia for its support of the organization, calling Moscow an important partner, after a meeting with the director general of the Russian state-run nuclear corporation Rosatom, Alexey Likhachev.

"Happy to see [IAEA] & Russia further strengthening cooperation towards common goal: more clean energy to fight #ClimateChange. Very good meeting with [Rosatom] Alexey Likhachev today at #IAEAGC - Russia is an important partner.

Thanks [Russia] & Rosatom for renewed support," Grossi tweeted amid the IAEA's 64th General Conference.

The conference will be taking place in Vienna from Monday to Friday at the IAEA headquarters. The Russian delegation, headed by Likhachev, is one of the few that are present in person, while most other high-ranking representatives of member countries, including Germany, the United States, China and Iran, were speaking via teleconference.

