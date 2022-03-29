Head of IAEA Travels to Ukraine for Nuclear Security Talks - IAEA

Rafael Mariano Grossi, the director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), traveled to Ukraine on Tuesday for negotiations on delivering urgent technical support to the country's nuclear facilities, the agency said

"The aim of the Director General's visit is to initiate prompt safety and security support to Ukraine's nuclear facilities. It will include sending IAEA experts to prioritized facilities and the shipment of vital safety and security supplies including monitoring and emergency equipment," the IAEA said in a statement.

Grossi plans to visit "one of Ukraine's nuclear power plants" during his trip.