UrduPoint.com

Head Of IAEA Travels To Ukraine For Nuclear Security Talks - IAEA

Faizan Hashmi Published March 29, 2022 | 02:03 PM

Head of IAEA Travels to Ukraine for Nuclear Security Talks - IAEA

Rafael Mariano Grossi, the director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), traveled to Ukraine on Tuesday for negotiations on delivering urgent technical support to the country's nuclear facilities, the agency said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2022) Rafael Mariano Grossi, the director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), traveled to Ukraine on Tuesday for negotiations on delivering urgent technical support to the country's nuclear facilities, the agency said.

"The aim of the Director General's visit is to initiate prompt safety and security support to Ukraine's nuclear facilities. It will include sending IAEA experts to prioritized facilities and the shipment of vital safety and security supplies including monitoring and emergency equipment," the IAEA said in a statement.

Grossi plans to visit "one of Ukraine's nuclear power plants" during his trip.

Related Topics

Ukraine Nuclear Visit

Recent Stories

'No handshake' as Ukraine, Russia delegations meet ..

'No handshake' as Ukraine, Russia delegations meet for peace talks

44 seconds ago
 PMSA conducts rescue operation at Gwadar

PMSA conducts rescue operation at Gwadar

5 minutes ago
 Abramovich Talks to Turkish President Ahead of Rus ..

Abramovich Talks to Turkish President Ahead of Russian-Ukrainian Negotiations

5 minutes ago
 Power loom gutted in faisalabad

Power loom gutted in faisalabad

5 minutes ago
 Man commits suicide in faisalabad

Man commits suicide in faisalabad

5 minutes ago
 German Consumer Sentiment to Sink to Minus 15.5 in ..

German Consumer Sentiment to Sink to Minus 15.5 in April - Study

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>