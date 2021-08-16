Head of ICRC Delegation Says No Fighting Ongoing in Afghan Capital Currently

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2021) There is no fighting in Kabul at the moment, Eloi Fillion, the head of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) delegation in Afghanistan, told Sputnik on Monday.

"There is currently no fighting in Kabul.

If there had been conflict in Kabul the civilian suffering would have been enormous," the ICRC official said.

On Sunday, the Taliban (a terrorist group, banned in Russia) completed their takeover of Afghanistan by entering Kabul. Afghan President Ashraf Ghani resigned and left the country to prevent what he described as bloodshed that would occur if militants had to fight for the city.