UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Head Of India's Maharashtra Warns Of Lockdown-Like Restrictions Amid Surge In COVID-19

Faizan Hashmi 39 seconds ago Mon 29th March 2021 | 12:30 AM

Head of India's Maharashtra Warns of Lockdown-Like Restrictions Amid Surge in COVID-19

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2021) Chief Minister of the Indian state of Maharashtra Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday asked health authorities and a COVID-19 task force to prepare for lockdown if infection cases continued to grow at the same speed.

India has been witnessing a sharp rise in the number of daily coronavirus cases since the beginning of March with the number rising to over 62,000 and being the highest this year. The state of Maharashtra in the north of the country ” home to India's second-largest city of Mumbai ” imposed a night curfew this weekend amid the rise in new infections.

At a meeting with the coronavirus task force, Thackeray said that restrictions similar to lockdown would be imposed if people continued to violate COVID-19 protocols.

"That is why strict steps like lockdown must be considered," the chief minister said, as quoted by Indian media.

Earlier this month, the city of Amalner in Maharashtra introduced a three-day lockdown due to a surge in the COVID-19 cases.

India comes third in terms of the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases, following the United States and Brazil, with more than 12 million.

Related Topics

India Mumbai Chief Minister Same Brazil United States March Sunday Media Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE affirms solidarity with Egypt; values its effo ..

39 seconds ago

National Marine Dredging Company AGM elects new Bo ..

16 minutes ago

Dubai reiterates commitment to COVID-19 vaccinatio ..

30 minutes ago

Imran Khan urges people to strictly follow COVID-1 ..

1 hour ago

People want real change in system: Chaudhary Tause ..

1 hour ago

King of Bahrain receives Hamdan bin Zayed

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.