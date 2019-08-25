WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2019) Mark Dubovitz, the head of the US-based Foundation for Defense of Democracies (FDD), a think tank recently sanctioned by Tehran, called on Saturday the statement of the Iranian Foreign Ministry, which said that any action against the FDD would be considered legitimate, a "direct threat."

Earlier, the Iranian state-owned news agency Mehr reported that Tehran had included the FDD and Dubovitz in the sanctions list for activities aimed at increasing US economic pressure on Iran, saying that any actions of legal and security services against the organization and its "accomplices" would be considered legitimate.

"This is a direct threat against @FDD, me and our Iranian and non-Iranian friends. These threats will only strengthen our resolve to research and reveal the truth about the regime in Iran, and to support the burning desire of the vast majority of Iranians for freedom," Dubovitz wrote on Twitter.

The FDD said in a statement it was honored by the inclusion in the Iranian sanctions list.

"FDD considers its inclusion on any list put out by the regime as a badge of honor and looks forward to the day when Americans and others can visit a free and democratic Iran," the organization said in a statement.

Tensions between Iran and the United States soared when US President Donald Trump, a long-time critic of the historic 2015 Iran nuclear deal, pulled out of the agreement in May 2018. It took Washington less than a year to reinstate sweeping sanctions against the Islamic Republic.

The situation in the Gulf waters further escalated in June following several isolated attacks involving oil tankers. The United States has claimed that Iran was behind the incidents, while Tehran has denied any wrongdoing. Iran subsequently shot down a US surveillance drone over the coastal Hormozgan area, prompting threats from the United States.