Head of Iranian Delegation Arrives in Vienna for New Round of JCPOA Talks - State Media

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th December, 2021) Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani has arrived in Vienna to participate in the eighth round of talks on the return to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Actions (JCPOA), Iranian state media IRNA reported on Monday.

The Iranian top negotiator will hold consultations before heading to the first meeting of the JCPOA group later on Monday, according to IRNA. The new round of talks is held at the level of heads of negotiating delegations between Iran, the European Union, and 4+1 countries, the media reported.

The sides are expected to discuss the text of the agreements on the revival of the Iranian nuclear deal.

In May 2018, the United States withdrew from the JCPOA, which was signed by Iran, the US, China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom, Germany and the EU in 2015. Thereafter, the US enacted hardline policies against Iran, prompting the latter to largely abandon its own obligations.

The seventh round of Vienna talks on bringing Iran back to the nuclear deal and lifting US sanctions ended on December 17. The parties agreed on two drafts of the deal, which included provisions covering Iranian interests.