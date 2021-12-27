UrduPoint.com

Head Of Iranian Delegation Arrives In Vienna For New Round Of JCPOA Talks - State Media

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 30 seconds ago Mon 27th December 2021 | 03:01 PM

Head of Iranian Delegation Arrives in Vienna for New Round of JCPOA Talks - State Media

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani has arrived in Vienna to participate in the eighth round of talks on the return to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Actions (JCPOA), Iranian state media IRNA reported on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th December, 2021) Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani has arrived in Vienna to participate in the eighth round of talks on the return to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Actions (JCPOA), Iranian state media IRNA reported on Monday.

The Iranian top negotiator will hold consultations before heading to the first meeting of the JCPOA group later on Monday, according to IRNA. The new round of talks is held at the level of heads of negotiating delegations between Iran, the European Union, and 4+1 countries, the media reported.

The sides are expected to discuss the text of the agreements on the revival of the Iranian nuclear deal.

In May 2018, the United States withdrew from the JCPOA, which was signed by Iran, the US, China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom, Germany and the EU in 2015. Thereafter, the US enacted hardline policies against Iran, prompting the latter to largely abandon its own obligations.

The seventh round of Vienna talks on bringing Iran back to the nuclear deal and lifting US sanctions ended on December 17. The parties agreed on two drafts of the deal, which included provisions covering Iranian interests.

Related Topics

Iran Russia China Nuclear France European Union Germany Vienna United Kingdom United States May December 2015 2018 Media From Top

Recent Stories

Kremlin on Omicron: No Decisions Possible Over Lac ..

Kremlin on Omicron: No Decisions Possible Over Lack of Data

29 seconds ago
 Kremlin Considers Track of Russia-NATO Talks Impor ..

Kremlin Considers Track of Russia-NATO Talks Important:Dmitry Peskov

32 seconds ago
 Turkish CGS calls on COAS; acknowledges Pakistan A ..

Turkish CGS calls on COAS; acknowledges Pakistan Armed Forces' professionalism

39 seconds ago
 Pakistani-origin-Canadian astrologist predicts abo ..

Pakistani-origin-Canadian astrologist predicts about PM Imran Khan’s future

28 minutes ago
 Innovating for a New Era: Our Focus for CES 2022

Innovating for a New Era: Our Focus for CES 2022

1 hour ago
 Russia Calls on US to Consider Security Guarantees ..

Russia Calls on US to Consider Security Guarantees Issue 'Now' - Foreign Ministr ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.