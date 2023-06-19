Head of Iranian Foreign Relations Council Meets With Iraqi President - Reports

The head of the Iranian Strategic Council on Foreign Relations, Seyed Kamal Kharrazi, paid an official visit to Baghdad, where he met with Iraqi President Abdullatif Jamal Rashid to discuss the strengthening of the relations between the two countries, Iranian media reported on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2023) The head of the Iranian Strategic Council on Foreign Relations, Seyed Kamal Kharrazi, paid an official visit to Baghdad, where he met with Iraqi President Abdullatif Jamal Rashid to discuss the strengthening of the relations between the two countries, Iranian media reported on Monday.

Rashid appreciated Iran's constructive role in the relations between the two countries and called on Tehran to expand relations with Iraq in various areas, the Mehr news agency reported.

Kharrazi, in turn, noted Iraq's achievements in the political, economic and security fields, the report added.