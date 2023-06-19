UrduPoint.com

Head Of Iranian Foreign Relations Council Meets With Iraqi President - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published June 19, 2023 | 11:07 PM

Head of Iranian Foreign Relations Council Meets With Iraqi President - Reports

The head of the Iranian Strategic Council on Foreign Relations, Seyed Kamal Kharrazi, paid an official visit to Baghdad, where he met with Iraqi President Abdullatif Jamal Rashid to discuss the strengthening of the relations between the two countries, Iranian media reported on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2023) The head of the Iranian Strategic Council on Foreign Relations, Seyed Kamal Kharrazi, paid an official visit to Baghdad, where he met with Iraqi President Abdullatif Jamal Rashid to discuss the strengthening of the relations between the two countries, Iranian media reported on Monday.

Rashid appreciated Iran's constructive role in the relations between the two countries and called on Tehran to expand relations with Iraq in various areas, the Mehr news agency reported.

Kharrazi, in turn, noted Iraq's achievements in the political, economic and security fields, the report added.

Related Topics

Iran Iraq Visit Rashid Tehran Baghdad Media

Recent Stories

WMO Says Europe Fastest Warming Continent in World ..

WMO Says Europe Fastest Warming Continent in World Since 1980s

29 seconds ago
 Sharjah Publishing City attracts major publishers ..

Sharjah Publishing City attracts major publishers at Seoul International Book Fa ..

13 minutes ago
 Over 900 Civilians Killed, 4,700 Injured in Sudan ..

Over 900 Civilians Killed, 4,700 Injured in Sudan in Two Months of Conflict - UN

31 seconds ago
 Responsibility for promotion of peace, harmony re ..

Responsibility for promotion of peace, harmony rests on every member of society ..

32 seconds ago
 White House Says Has No Timeline for Phone Call, M ..

White House Says Has No Timeline for Phone Call, Meeting Between Biden, Xi

10 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Russia to hold 5th round of Bilateral Po ..

Pakistan, Russia to hold 5th round of Bilateral Political Consultations

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.