(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2020) Kurdistan Regional Government President Nechirvan Barzani is scheduled to hold talks with US President Donald Trump, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and a number of other top-ranking foreign officials on the sidelines of the upcoming World Economic Forum in Davos, his press service said in a statement on Sunday.

The 50th Annual World Economic Forum is scheduled to take place in the Swiss Alpine town of Davos from January 21-24 under the theme of "Stakeholders for a Cohesive and Sustainable World."

"On the sidelines of the summit, President Nechirvan Barzani will hold meetings with U.S. President Donald Trump and the United Nations' Secretary General Antonio Guterres.

The President is also expected to meet with a number of other world leaders, ministers and high ranking officials. In the meetings, the President is expected to focus on strengthening Kurdistan Region's relations with the international community and to convey the policies and position of Kurdistan Region on regional and world affairs," the statement read.

According to the text, Barzani is also expected to deliver a speech at a panel titled "An Unsettled middle East," in which he will speak about the impact of regional crises on peace and stability in the Persian Gulf, Iraq and Syria.