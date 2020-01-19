UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Head Of Iraqi Kurdistan To Meet With Trump At Davos Forum ” Press Service

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Sun 19th January 2020 | 10:50 PM

Head of Iraqi Kurdistan to Meet With Trump at Davos Forum ” Press Service

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2020) Kurdistan Regional Government President Nechirvan Barzani is scheduled to hold talks with US President Donald Trump, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and a number of other top-ranking foreign officials on the sidelines of the upcoming World Economic Forum in Davos, his press service said in a statement on Sunday.

The 50th Annual World Economic Forum is scheduled to take place in the Swiss Alpine town of Davos from January 21-24 under the theme of "Stakeholders for a Cohesive and Sustainable World."

"On the sidelines of the summit, President Nechirvan Barzani will hold meetings with U.S. President Donald Trump and the United Nations' Secretary General Antonio Guterres.

The President is also expected to meet with a number of other world leaders, ministers and high ranking officials. In the meetings, the President is expected to focus on strengthening Kurdistan Region's relations with the international community and to convey the policies and position of Kurdistan Region on regional and world affairs," the statement read.

According to the text, Barzani is also expected to deliver a speech at a panel titled "An Unsettled middle East," in which he will speak about the impact of regional crises on peace and stability in the Persian Gulf, Iraq and Syria.

Related Topics

World United Nations Syria Iraq Trump Alpine Middle East January Sunday From Government

Recent Stories

UAE stocks gain AED3.8 bn on rising confidence in ..

9 minutes ago

Sharjahâ€™s social welfare law discussed

9 minutes ago

Saif bin Zayed receives Ethiopia&#039;s Minister o ..

1 hour ago

Bahraini Deputy Prime Minister Receives Assistant ..

2 hours ago

Amendments to law on commercial agencies provide m ..

3 hours ago

World&#039;s first risk management standard for en ..

6 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.