Head Of Iraq's Kurdistan Talks About Regional Security With UK Delegates

Wed 15th January 2020 | 08:45 PM

Masrour Barzani, the prime minister of Iraq's autonomous Kurdish region, received on Wednesday a UK delegation in Erbil to discuss ways of deescalating tensions in the area, the prime minister's administration said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2020) Masrour Barzani, the prime minister of Iraq's autonomous Kurdish region, received on Wednesday a UK delegation in Erbil to discuss ways of deescalating tensions in the area, the prime minister's administration said.

The UK delegation was led by John Lorimer, a British general who advises the UK secretary of defense on the middle East.

UK Ambassador to Iraq Stephen Hickey was also present.

"Both sides stressed the need to preserve peace and stability in the region and de-escalate tensions through dialogue," the Kurdish administration said in a press release.

Tensions flared after a US killing of a top Iranian commander in Baghdad earlier this month prompted Iran to fire ballistic missiles at two Iraqi bases housing US troops in Erbil and near the Iraqi capital. No one was killed.

