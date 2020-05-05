UrduPoint.com
Head Of Italian Business Association Calls On EU To Gradually Lift Sanctions On Russia

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 05th May 2020 | 07:50 PM

The European Union could "at least gradually" start lifting sanctions against Moscow amid the global coronavirus pandemic and economic crisis, Ernesto Ferlenghi, the head of the Confindustria Russia association of Italian industrial enterprises operating in Russia, told Sputnik on Tuesday

"If the European Union finds it difficult to immediately lift the sanctions, I think that this could be done in stages," Ferlenghi said.

Ferlenghi also called for global unity and said that sanctions were ineffective in light of the global economic crisis, which was triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In 2014, the EU imposed economic sanctions on Moscow over the conflict in eastern Ukraine and Crimea's reunification with Russia. Moscow has denied any interference claims and insisted that the Crimea referendum was carried out in line with international law.

