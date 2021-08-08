Head of Italian Camorra Crime Clan, Known as Bloody Mary, Arrested - Reports

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2021) The Italian carabinieri have arrested Maria Licciardi, who is believed by the Neapolitan anti-mafia department to be the head of one of the largest clans in the Camorra criminal organization, la Stampa reported on Saturday.

Licciardi, 70, was arrested at Rome's Ciampino airport during baggage check-in as she was about to board a plane to Spain. Reportedly, the crime boss remained absolutely calm.

Licciardi, according to the police, was in charge of the Licciardi clan, which was founded by her brother Gennaro, nicknamed "the monkey." He died in a prison cell in 1994. Licciardi herself spent eight years in prison, after which, in 2009, she took the reins of the clan, earning the nicknames "the little one" and "Bloody Mary.

"

In 2019, Maria's son, Giuseppe Musella, was arrested for criminal association, robbery and kidnapping. He was believed to be the current leader of the clan by the investigators.

The Licciardi clan was involved in racketeering, illegal trade, drug trafficking, prostitution, and money laundering, though it managed to stay away from the bloody mafia wars in the northern quarters of Naples.

Maria Licciardi was managing the clan's treasury, which provided support to the families of those who were behind bars, allowing them to avoid cooperating with the police. She was also able to establish tight control over her area and was tipped off about a major operation in June 2019, when almost 130 people were arrested.