UrduPoint.com

Head Of Italian Camorra Crime Clan, Known As Bloody Mary, Arrested - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sun 08th August 2021 | 02:00 AM

Head of Italian Camorra Crime Clan, Known as Bloody Mary, Arrested - Reports

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2021) The Italian carabinieri have arrested Maria Licciardi, who is believed by the Neapolitan anti-mafia department to be the head of one of the largest clans in the Camorra criminal organization, la Stampa reported on Saturday.

Licciardi, 70, was arrested at Rome's Ciampino airport during baggage check-in as she was about to board a plane to Spain. Reportedly, the crime boss remained absolutely calm.

Licciardi, according to the police, was in charge of the Licciardi clan, which was founded by her brother Gennaro, nicknamed "the monkey." He died in a prison cell in 1994. Licciardi herself spent eight years in prison, after which, in 2009, she took the reins of the clan, earning the nicknames "the little one" and "Bloody Mary.

"

In 2019, Maria's son, Giuseppe Musella, was arrested for criminal association, robbery and kidnapping. He was believed to be the current leader of the clan by the investigators.

The Licciardi clan was involved in racketeering, illegal trade, drug trafficking, prostitution, and money laundering, though it managed to stay away from the bloody mafia wars in the northern quarters of Naples.

Maria Licciardi was managing the clan's treasury, which provided support to the families of those who were behind bars, allowing them to avoid cooperating with the police. She was also able to establish tight control over her area and was tipped off about a major operation in June 2019, when almost 130 people were arrested.

Related Topics

Police Kidnapping Died Robbery Naples Rome Mary Spain Money June Criminals 2019 From Airport

Recent Stories

Pakistan welcomes US upgraded travel advisory leve ..

Pakistan welcomes US upgraded travel advisory level

2 hours ago
 India set 209 to win first Test against England

India set 209 to win first Test against England

2 hours ago
 Farrukh praises Info Minister for transforming PTV ..

Farrukh praises Info Minister for transforming PTV into HD news

2 hours ago
 US Evacuated Less Than 1% of Afghan Aides Eligible ..

US Evacuated Less Than 1% of Afghan Aides Eligible for Resettlement - Reports

2 hours ago
 Huge California wildfire grows, but weather helps ..

Huge California wildfire grows, but weather helps firefighters

2 hours ago
 Sparkling Ingebrigtsen makes Olympic 1500m history ..

Sparkling Ingebrigtsen makes Olympic 1500m history for Norway

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.