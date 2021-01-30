Head of Italian Chamber of Deputies Arrives at Consultations With President

GENOA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2021) President of the Italian Chamber of Deputies Roberto Fico has arrived at Quirinale Palace for consultations with President Sergio Mattarella, where he is likely to be asked to explore possibilities of a new parliamentary majority, the tv channel of Quirinale Palace broadcasted.

Just before this meeting, Mattarella said that during the last three days of consultations "the prospect of a political majority made up of the groups that supported the previous government emerged" and that "this possibility must nevertheless be carefully verified.

"

On Tuesday, Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte officially stepped down after having failed to secure an absolute majority in the senate at the vote of confidence. Even though he received a simple majority of 156 votes, it was too slim to count on parliamentary support in important legislative acts. Conte is now trying to widen his parliamentary majority in order to form and lead a new government. Consultations of political parties with Mattarella have been going on since Wednesday.