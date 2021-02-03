UrduPoint.com
Head Of Italian Chamber Of Deputies Fails To Find Majority For Forming New Gov't

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Wed 03rd February 2021 | 01:30 AM

Head of Italian Chamber of Deputies Fails to Find Majority for Forming New Gov't

GENOA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2021) Head of the Italian Chamber of Deputies Roberto Fico said Tuesday he failed to find a new parliamentary majority that could help form a new government led by Giuseppe Conte.

On Friday last week, President Sergio Mattarella gave to Fico a so-called explorative mandate aimed at verifying the possibility of a political majority made up of groups that used to support the previous government led by Giuseppe Conte. He was asked to report on the results by February 2. Conte stepped down after failing to secure an absolute majority in the Senate at the vote of confidence.

"The explorative mandate that the president of the republic has given me finishes today.

After the round of consultations with the political forces that used to support the previous government I initiated a discussion on program issues among these political forces. I reported to president Mattarella the outcome of my mandate. At the moment differences remain, in light of which I have not registered a unanimous availability to form a new [parliamentary] majority," Fico said in a statement after his meeting with the president.

He thanked Mattarella for the trust given to him and said it had been "an honor to have been able to contribute in such a delicate moment for the country."

This result opens up the option of a technical government nominated by Mattarella or snap elections.

