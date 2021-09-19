AMMAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th September, 2021) Yousef Huneiti, the head of the joint chiefs of staff of the Jordanian Armed Forces (JAF), hosted on Sunday in Amman Syrian Defense Minister Ali Abdullah Ayyoub in what is the first such meeting since the beginning of the civil war in Syria in 2011, the JAF said.

"During the meeting, the sides discussed coordination of efforts to maintain security at the border between the two countries, the fight against terrorism as well as the situation in southern Syria," the JAF said in a statement.