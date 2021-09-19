UrduPoint.com

Head Of Jordan's Joint Chiefs Of Staff Meets With Syrian Defense Minister - Amman

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sun 19th September 2021 | 10:40 PM

Head of Jordan's Joint Chiefs of Staff Meets With Syrian Defense Minister - Amman

AMMAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th September, 2021) Yousef Huneiti, the head of the joint chiefs of staff of the Jordanian Armed Forces (JAF), hosted on Sunday in Amman Syrian Defense Minister Ali Abdullah Ayyoub in what is the first such meeting since the beginning of the civil war in Syria in 2011, the JAF said.

"During the meeting, the sides discussed coordination of efforts to maintain security at the border between the two countries, the fight against terrorism as well as the situation in southern Syria," the JAF said in a statement.

Related Topics

Syria Amman Border Sunday

Recent Stories

flydubai signs AED100 million agreement with Saudi ..

Flydubai signs AED100 million agreement with Saudi Ground Services Company

56 minutes ago
 Dubai Tourism provides platform for stakeholders t ..

Dubai Tourism provides platform for stakeholders to get key insights into EXPO 2 ..

1 hour ago
 ADSC, ADNOC unveil three major announcements for t ..

ADSC, ADNOC unveil three major announcements for the 2021 ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marath ..

1 hour ago
 RTA leads the world in lifecycle of asset manageme ..

RTA leads the world in lifecycle of asset management: Study

1 hour ago
 flydubai expands its operations to Romania

Flydubai expands its operations to Romania

2 hours ago
 IGCF will turn spotlight on impact of conspiracy t ..

IGCF will turn spotlight on impact of conspiracy theories

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.