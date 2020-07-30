Head of Kazakh Region Thanks Russian Doctors for Assistance in Fight Against COVID-19

ALMATY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2020) The governor of Kazakhstan's Atyrau Region, Makhambet Dosmukhambetov, met with Russian doctors who had helped local medics fight the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) for two weeks, and thanked them for their work, the regional administration said.

It said that for two weeks, 11 doctors from Moscow and Astrakhan, including anesthesiologists-resuscitators, pulmonologists, infectious disease specialists, general practitioners and pediatricians, had been treating patients with coronavirus in hospitals in the Kazakh region.

"In the current difficult epidemiological situation, the arrival of Russian doctors in Atyrau was organized.

It was timely assistance. Today the number of patients is decreasing. The dynamics of recovery from coronavirus infection in Atyrau is also high. Initially, there was an acute shortage of doctors in the region. Now the medical sphere has been replenished with young personnel and the problem is thus being solved," Dosmukhambetov said.

Kazakhstan's coronavirus case tally tops 86,000, over 10,000 of them in the Atyrau Region. More than 56,000 patients have recovered. The country's COVID-19 death toll stands at 793.