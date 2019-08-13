Head of Kyrgyz State Committee for National Security Accuses Atambayev of Preparing Coup

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2019) The head of the Kyrgyz State Committee for National Security, Orozbek Opumbayev, accused on Tuesday former President Almazbek Atambayev, who recently surrendered to police after raids on his residence, of preparing to stage a coup.

Atambayev was arrested last week after an outbreak of violent clashes between law enforcers and his supporters during two raids on his compound outside the national capital of Bishkek, which left nearly 100 people injured and one police officer killed.

"Atambayev needed blood, I declare this openly! He needed blood to stage a coup," Opumbayev said at a press conference.

The ex-president was preparing for clashes in his residence, with a range of weapons found there, including sniper riffles, pistols and guns, Opumbayev noted, adding that the third floor of Atambayev's residence was fortified as a defensive bunker.

A parliamentary committee has concluded that Atambayev, who served as the president from December 2011 to November 2017, has been implicated in abuse of power, corruption, forgery and other crimes. Atambayev has denied the allegations.