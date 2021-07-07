Head of Lebanese Doctors' Union Calls for Speedy Vaccination as Delta Variant Spreads

The president of Lebanese Order of Physicians called for a swift vaccine rollout to prevent the highly contagious coronavirus mutation from overwhelming the national health care system

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2021) The president of Lebanese Order of Physicians called for a swift vaccine rollout to prevent the highly contagious coronavirus mutation from overwhelming the national health care system.

"Vaccines are still at least 60% effective against the new strain and vaccination should continue as swiftly as possible," he said in a comment to Sputnik on Wednesday.

The more transmissible Delta COVID-19 variant is taking hold across the world. The head of the doctors' trade union in Lebanon said the cash-strapped nation must take all precautions to prevent the virus from taking over.

"We urge strict adherence to all preventive measures so that we don't have to resort to lockdown... We're in a much worse situation that a few months ago after many doctors and nurses left the country and medicines are hard to come by," he said.

Lebanon has been recording on average 200 new cases a day. It started its vaccination campaign in February, using Pfizer and AstraZeneca shots, and added Sputnik V and Sinopharm brands after supplies dwindled.