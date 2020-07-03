Head of Libya East Parliament Says to Meet UN Acting Envoy in 2 Days in Geneva

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2020) Aguila Saleh Issa, the president of the eastern-based Libyan Parliament, told Sputnik on Friday he was planning to meet with Acting Special Representative and Head of the United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL), Stephanie Williams, in Geneva within two days.

"I will visit Geneva within two days and meet Ms. Stephanie, and we will urge again to continue and come to Libya to work on the implementation of this [Cairo] declaration, which we believe is the only way out of the crisis in Libya," Saleh said.

According to Saleh, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is in favor of the recently voiced peace initiative for Libya, presented by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi in June. It subsequently became known as the Cairo initiative.

"Mr. Guterres is in favor of this declaration, the Cairo Declaration, but I protest his lateness in assigning a successor to [UN special envoy for Libya] Mr. Ghassan Salameh," Saleh said.

Salame announced his resignation on March 2 and no replacement has been approved yet.