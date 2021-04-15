Head of Libyan Government of National Unity Says Came to Moscow to Ask Help in Settlement

Abdul Hamid Dbeibah, the head of the Libyan Government of National Unity, said on Thursday at a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, that he had come to Moscow to discuss the prospects for peace in the country and ask Russia for help in a settlement.

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2021) Abdul Hamid Dbeibah, the head of the Libyan Government of National Unity, said on Thursday at a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, that he had come to Moscow to discuss the prospects for peace in the country and ask Russia for help in a settlement.

"You, as a great power, share our concerns, so we have come here to ask for help and assistance in overcoming this disunity and in ending this war. ... We have come to ask you for help, help to us all. First of all, Libya is now on the verge of disintegration, so our first goal is to ensure the unity, stability, security and development of our country. The first goal of the Government of National Unity is to ensure the withdrawal of foreign troops illegally deployed in Libya," Dbeibah said.

He also called on Russian gas companies to return to the country and invited Lavrov to visit Tripoli.

"On behalf of Ms. [Najla] Mangoush, the foreign minister, I would like to invite you to Libya, to Tripoli, we are waiting for you," he said at a meeting with Lavrov.

Dbeibah expressed hope for the resumption of the work of the Russian embassy in the country.

"We also hope that your ministry will take a decision on the return of the ambassador to Libya and on the resumption of the embassy's activities. For our part, we are also ready to raise the level of diplomatic representation in Moscow to ambassador," he said.