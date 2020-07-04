UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Head Of Libyan Parliament Says Russian Bank Account For Libya's Oil Profit Would Be OK

Sumaira FH 29 minutes ago Sat 04th July 2020 | 01:12 AM

Head of Libyan Parliament Says Russian Bank Account for Libya's Oil Profit Would Be OK

Aguila Saleh Issa, the president of the eastern-based Libyan Parliament, told Sputnik on Friday that he would not mind it if an account in a Russian bank was used for profits from the sale of Libyan oil

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2020) Aguila Saleh Issa, the president of the eastern-based Libyan Parliament, told Sputnik on Friday that he would not mind it if an account in a Russian bank was used for profits from the sale of Libyan oil.

The Supreme Council of Libyan Sheikhs and Elders wants to open a bank account in Russia to deposit the oil money, in order to ensure an equal split of resources between Libya's regions, and negotiations with the United Nations are already underway, Sheikh Senussi al-Haleeq, the deputy chairman of the council, told Sputnik in June.

According to Saleh, Libyans want the wealth to be distributed equally. At the moment, the Tripoli-based government is using oil profits to buy arms, pay militias and mercenaries, Saleh said.

"There is a tendency to open this account now, we do not mind it if it will be opened in Russia or elsewhere. It is important to us that the oil revenues are shared fairly among Libyans and help solve the problems that exist in the country," Saleh said.

Related Topics

United Nations Russia Parliament Oil Bank Sale Split Buy Libya Money June From Government

Recent Stories

MoHAP conducts over 54,000 additional COVID-19 tes ..

26 minutes ago

Russian Arms Giant Almaz-Antey's MH17 Materials Sh ..

27 minutes ago

Turkish minister in Libya for defence cooperation ..

27 minutes ago

Israel companies announce deal with UAE firm in vi ..

29 minutes ago

Governor rule cannot be overlooked in Sindh: Halee ..

29 minutes ago

OSCE's media defender role under threat: officials ..

29 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.