MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2020) Aguila Saleh Issa, the president of the eastern-based Libyan Parliament, told Sputnik on Friday that he would not mind it if an account in a Russian bank was used for profits from the sale of Libyan oil.

The Supreme Council of Libyan Sheikhs and Elders wants to open a bank account in Russia to deposit the oil money, in order to ensure an equal split of resources between Libya's regions, and negotiations with the United Nations are already underway, Sheikh Senussi al-Haleeq, the deputy chairman of the council, told Sputnik in June.

According to Saleh, Libyans want the wealth to be distributed equally. At the moment, the Tripoli-based government is using oil profits to buy arms, pay militias and mercenaries, Saleh said.

"There is a tendency to open this account now, we do not mind it if it will be opened in Russia or elsewhere. It is important to us that the oil revenues are shared fairly among Libyans and help solve the problems that exist in the country," Saleh said.