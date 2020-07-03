(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2020) Aguila Saleh Issa, the president of the eastern-based Libyan Parliament, confirmed to Sputnik that he did not recognize the western-based Government of National Accord (GNA).

Saleh is currently visiting Moscow where he met with several senior Russian officials.

"As for GNA, the prime minister has been interested in the power for five-six years now and will hold on to it, and understands that he will not be re-elected. We did not recognize the GNA, pushed on us from the outside, and the parliament rejected it twice and it was never sworn in. The idea is for the people to elect the government via the parliament. And this government is just trying to stay where it is as long as possible," Saleh said.

The Libyan politician stressed that the GNA cannot be a party in the intra-Libyan dialogue because it was appointed "from outside" Libya.

"So, if there should be a party in this dialogue, it should be the High Council of State. Although we doubt that it is legitimate. The head of the High Council of State must be elected according to the constitution and that did not happen," Saleh said.

The UN-approved GNA was formed under the terms of a political agreement signed in December 2015. The same agreement stipulated the creation of the High Council of State, an advisory body that could consult both the GNA and the House of Representatives.