Head Of Libya's Eastern-Based Parliament Saleh Arrives In Moscow - Spokesman

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 02nd July 2020 | 08:26 PM

Head of Libya's Eastern-Based Parliament Saleh Arrives in Moscow - Spokesman

The head of Libya's Tobruk-based parliament, Aguila Saleh, has arrived in Moscow to meet with Russian officials and discuss developments in the North African country with them, Libyan parliamentary spokesman Abdallah Bilhaq told Sputnik on Thursday

BENGHAZI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2020) The head of Libya's Tobruk-based parliament, Aguila Saleh, has arrived in Moscow to meet with Russian officials and discuss developments in the North African country with them, Libyan parliamentary spokesman Abdallah Bilhaq told Sputnik on Thursday.

"Yes, he has arrived today," Bilhaq said.

According to Saleh's spokesman, Abdelkarim al Marimi, the parliament head is accompanied by Abdul Hadi Al-Hweij, the foreign minister of the interim government.

