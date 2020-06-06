UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Head Of Libya's Eastern-Based Parliament To Visit Moscow On Sunday - Source

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sat 06th June 2020 | 04:13 PM

Head of Libya's Eastern-Based Parliament to Visit Moscow on Sunday - Source

Aguila Saleh, the president of Libya's eastern-based parliament, will pay an official visit to Moscow to discuss the political situation in the North African country on Sunday, a source from the Libyan parliament told Sputnik

BENGHAZI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th June, 2020) Aguila Saleh, the president of Libya's eastern-based parliament, will pay an official visit to Moscow to discuss the political situation in the North African country on Sunday, a source from the Libyan parliament told Sputnik.

"The head of the Libyan House of Representatives, is likely to pay an official visit to the Russian capital of Moscow tomorrow [on Sunday] to conduct negotiations and consultations on the political process in the country," the source said.

According to the source, Saleh will leave for Moscow after his meeting with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi, which is currently underway in Cairo.

Libya has been suffering from internal conflict since its long-time leader Muammar Gaddafi was overthrown and killed in 2011.

At the moment, the east of the country is ruled by the parliament, while the west is controlled by the Tripoli-based Government of National Accord (GNA), which was formed with the help of the United Nations and the European Union. The authorities in the east cooperate with the Libyan National Army (LNA), which has been attempting to take control of Tripoli.

In late April, Saleh put forward a new initiative for a political settlement in the country. In particular, the head of the House of Representatives proposed a roadmap, according to which each of the country's three regions Tripolitania, Cyrenaica and Fezzan is set to choose a representative to a presidential council, which will consist of the head of the council and their two deputies.

Related Topics

Army United Nations Moscow Russia Parliament European Union Visit Cairo Tripoli Libya April Sunday From Government

Recent Stories

Briefing On The Implementation Of The Preparedness ..

58 minutes ago

HUAWEI Nova 7i –The Hottest Selling Secret Weapo ..

1 hour ago

Masdar&#039;s innovations support government&#039; ..

1 hour ago

Cyprus sets stage for tourism recovery as airports ..

3 minutes ago

Kiran More thinks the Miandad incident overshadowe ..

3 minutes ago

Dist. govt to take action against SOPs violators

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.