Head Of Libya's Eastern Parliament Welcomes Election Of Interim Unity Government

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 06th February 2021 | 02:00 AM

Head of Libya's Eastern Parliament Welcomes Election of Interim Unity Government

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2021) Speaker of Libya's Tobruk-based House of Representatives Aguila Saleh has welcomed the election of a transitional executive authority, house spokesperson Abdullah Belhaq told Sputnik on Friday.

Earlier in the day, the Swiss-hosted Libyan political dialogue forum elected an interim unity government that will be in charge until a national general election takes place on December 24.

"House of Representatives Speaker Aguila Saleh welcomes the formation of the new executive authority and wishes it every success leading Libya out of the crisis and holding presidential and parliamentary elections as scheduled," Belhaq said.

Earlier on Friday, a member of the House of Representatives' defense and national security committee, Ali Tikbali, told Sputnik that the parliament would not recognize the new authority due to gross vote irregularities.

He said voters were offered bribes, exceeded $2 million.

There were 24 candidates to the chairmanship in Libya's interim presidential council and 21 candidates to the prime minster's office.

Businessman Abdul Hamid Mohammed Dbeibah, a native to Libya's north, was elected the prime minister designate.

Mohammad Younes Menfi, a former ambassador to Greece, was elected the new chair of the interim presidential council. His two deputies will be Mossa Al-Koni, a representative of Libya's south, and Abdullah Hussein Al-Lafi, a representative of the west.

