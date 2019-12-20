UrduPoint.com
Head Of Libya's GNA Sarraj Intends To Visit Russia's Chechnya - Russian Official

The prime minister of Libya's Government of National Accord (GNA), Fayez Sarraj, has expressed his intent in a telephone conversation with the leader of Russia's Chechen Republic, Ramzan Kadyrov, to visit Chechnya and discuss efforts to combat terrorism and resolve the Libyan crisis, the head of the Russian contact group on Libya's conflict settlement told Sputnik

"The GNA's leader pays special attention to the fight against terrorism. He intends to further discuss these issues with Ramzan Kadyrov. Mr. Sarraj also expressed his desire to visit Chechnya, a republic in Russia's North Caucasian Federal District," Lev Dengov said.

According to the contact group's head, Sarraj seeks to cooperate with Russia, in particular with the Chechen Republic, on fighting against the Islamic State terrorist organization (banned in Russia) and other extremist movements.

Dengov added that during the talks, which took place at the request of the Libyan side, the two leaders discussed the situation in Libya and the opportunity to share experience in the settlement of the crisis.

Libya has been torn between two rival governments since 2011 when its long-time leader Muammar Gaddafi was overthrown and killed. The eastern part of the country is now governed by parliament and its allied Libyan National Army, led by Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, while the UN-recognized GNA operates in the country's west.

