UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Head Of Libya's GNA Sarraj Says Will Transfer Powers To Executive Authority By End-October

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Thu 17th September 2020 | 05:56 PM

Head of Libya's GNA Sarraj Says Will Transfer Powers to Executive Authority by End-October

The head of the Libyan Government of National Accord (GNA), Fayez Sarraj, announced his intention to transfer his powers to a new executive authority by the end of October

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2020) The head of the Libyan Government of National Accord (GNA), Fayez Sarraj, announced his intention to transfer his powers to a new executive authority by the end of October.

"I declare to everyone my sincere desire to transfer my powers to the new executive authority by the end of October at the most," Sarraj said in a video message published by the GNA press service.

He explained that he expected the completion of the work of the negotiating committee and the formation of a new Presidential Council of Libya by this date.

Senussi al-Haleeq, the deputy chairman of the Supreme Council of Libyan Sheikhs and Elders, told Sputnik earlier this month that the intra-Libyan talks in Geneva would be held from September 17 to 28.

Earlier on Wednesday, a source in the Algerian presidential administration told Sputnik that Sarraj intended to announce his resignation in the next few hours "due to pressure exerted on him."

Fayez Sarraj has led the GNA since March 31, 2016.

In Libya, the confrontation continues between the GNA, which controls Tripoli and territories in the west of the country, and the Libyan National Army, under the command of Marshal Khalifa Haftar, which cooperates with the parliament sitting in the east. The GNA is supported Turkey and Qatar, and the LNA is backed by Egypt and the United Arab Emirates.

Related Topics

Army Turkey Parliament Egypt Qatar Tripoli Geneva Libya United Arab Emirates March September October 2016 From Government

Recent Stories

Motorway gang-rape victim identifies both suspects

4 minutes ago

Poland Reveals Names of Smolensk Air Traffic Contr ..

12 minutes ago

Lukashenko's Aide Says Threat of Power Grab in Bel ..

12 minutes ago

Russia's Senior Lawmaker Sees EU Parliament's Reso ..

12 minutes ago

Suga Government's Approval Rating at 66% - Poll

22 minutes ago

EU's Borrell Meets With Iraqi Foreign Minister Hus ..

22 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.