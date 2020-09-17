(@FahadShabbir)

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2020) The head of the Libyan Government of National Accord (GNA), Fayez Sarraj, announced his intention to transfer his powers to a new executive authority by the end of October.

"I declare to everyone my sincere desire to transfer my powers to the new executive authority by the end of October at the most," Sarraj said in a video message published by the GNA press service.

He explained that he expected the completion of the work of the negotiating committee and the formation of a new Presidential Council of Libya by this date.

Senussi al-Haleeq, the deputy chairman of the Supreme Council of Libyan Sheikhs and Elders, told Sputnik earlier this month that the intra-Libyan talks in Geneva would be held from September 17 to 28.

Earlier on Wednesday, a source in the Algerian presidential administration told Sputnik that Sarraj intended to announce his resignation in the next few hours "due to pressure exerted on him."

Fayez Sarraj has led the GNA since March 31, 2016.

In Libya, the confrontation continues between the GNA, which controls Tripoli and territories in the west of the country, and the Libyan National Army, under the command of Marshal Khalifa Haftar, which cooperates with the parliament sitting in the east. The GNA is supported Turkey and Qatar, and the LNA is backed by Egypt and the United Arab Emirates.