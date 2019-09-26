Fayez Sarraj, the prime minister of Libya's internationally recognized Government of National Accord (GNA), said Libya had faced foreign interference from several countries that supported Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, the leader of the Libyan National Army (LNA) conflicting with the GNA

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th September, 2019) Fayez Sarraj, the prime minister of Libya's internationally recognized Government of National Accord (GNA), said Libya had faced foreign interference from several countries that supported Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, the leader of the Libyan National Army (LNA) conflicting with the GNA.

"Libya faced a serious crisis over negative foreign influence which led to institutional and political division. The crisis grew to attacks on the capital involving external financial and military support," Sarraj told the UN General Assembly on Wednesday.

The prime minister noted continued interference in Libya's affairs on the part of some countries saying that Haftar had been receiving external support for several years in violation UN Security Council resolutions on arms embargo imposed on Libya.

Sarraj continued by criticizing the United Arab Emirates for allowing Haftar to hold a media forum on its territory. The prime minister claimed that France's missiles had been found after the liberation of one of the Libyan cities from Haftar's forces.

Moreover, Sarraj condemned Egypt for supporting "plotters planning a government overturn."

Additionally, Sarraj accused Haftar of war crimes, expressing hope that the International Criminal Court would hold those responsible for them accountable. The prime minister also asked the United Nations to dispatch a fact-finding mission as soon as possible to establish the violations.

"The aggression led to the killing of up to 3,000 people up to date, while thousands have become refugees," the prime minister continued, accusing Haftar's forces of attacking airports, hospitals, ambulance cars and critically important infrastructure, as well as involving minors in military actions.

The western-based GNA has been in conflict with the eastern-based parliament, supported by the LNA. Moreover, since April, Haftar's army has been engaged in an offensive to capture Tripoli from forces loyal to the GNA.