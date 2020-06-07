MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2020) Fayez Sarraj, the head of Libya's UN-recognized Government of National Accord (GNA), is going to take off for Moscow later on Sunday, Al-Arabiya tv Channel reported, citing sources.

Aguila Saleh, the president of the rival Tobruk-based House of Representatives, is also going to pay a visit to Russia's capital, a source told Sputnik on Saturday.

Amid a recent military escalation between forces loyal to the GNA and its rival Libyan National Army (LNA), which is supported by the Tobruk-based parliament, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi announced a roadmap for Libyan peace.

The initiative was revealed after his meeting in Cairo with Saleh and Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, the head of the LNA, on Saturday.

The Cairo-mediated initiative envisions a ceasefire beginning at 06:00 a.m. (04:00 GMT) on Monday, the withdrawal of foreign troops, unification of Libya's state institutions, and equal representation of all three main geographical regions of the country in the presidential council.