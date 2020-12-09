(@ChaudhryMAli88)

VILNIUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2020) The speaker of the Lithuanian parliament, Viktorija Cmilyte-Nielsen on Wednesday told reporters that she held a virtual meeting with Belarusian opposition leader and former presidential candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya earlier in the day.

"During the meeting we discussed the current situation in the Belarusian society and the European Union's response to the events in Belarus," Cmilyte-Nielsen said after the meeting.

The speaker also mentioned that the Lithuanian parliamentary commission on Freedom prize 2020 Award had proposed to give the award to the Belarusian opposition.

Belarus entered a period of prolonged political crisis after the August 9 presidential election, won by incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko. The opposition did not recognize the results, claiming that Tikhanovskaya was the real winner. The dispute resulted in mass protests across the country.

The Lithuanian parliament established the annual Freedom Prize in 2011 to honor achievements and contributions of individuals and organizations to the defense of human rights, development of democracy, and promotion of cross-border cooperation for the cause of self-determination and sovereignty of Eastern and Central European peoples.