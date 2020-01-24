Head of Lower Chamber of Russian Parliament to Visit Iran on Monday - Press Service

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2020) The chairman of the lower chamber of the Russian Parliament, Viacheslav Volodin, will visit Iran on Monday to chair an inter-parliamentarian commission of the two countries, the State Duma's press service said Friday.

"On January 27, Viacheslav Volodin will travel to the Islamic Republic of Iran and lead the second session of the Cooperation Commission of the State Duma and the Islamic Consultative Assembly and meet with the parliament's speaker, Ali Larijani," the press service said.