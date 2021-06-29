Head of Mexico City Metro Resigns Over Bridge Collapse That Killed 26 People - Mayor

(@FahadShabbir)

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2021) Mexico City's Metro director Florencia Serrania stepped down almost two months after a subway overpass collapsed, killing 26 people, and will be replaced by a senior transport official, former Metrobus head Guillermo Calderon, Claudia Scheinbaum, the mayor of the capital, announced on Monday.

"Starting today, Metro's public transport head is engineer Guillermo Calderon Aguilera, a project and process management expert who specializes in the implementation and operation of urban transport systems," Scheinbaum said in a speech that was broadcast on her official Twitter.

A part of the metro bridge along with a passing train collapsed in the southeast of Mexico City on May 3, killing 26 people and injuring dozens.

Five people are still hospitalized. According to the preliminary results of an investigation into the causes of the crash by the Norwegian company DNV, the culprits were the welding defects, the lack of required fasteners and the use of different types of concrete.

Just in a bit over a year, the Mexico City Metro has faced three major incidents with fatalities, including a collision of trains at Takubaya station on March 10, 2020 (one dead and 41 injured), a fire at the central metro control station on January 9, 2021 (one dead and 29 injured) and a crash of the overpass on the 12th Metro line (26 dead and 105 injured).