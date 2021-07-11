UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Head Of Moise's Guard To Be Questioned About Suspicious Trips To Colombia - Reports

Sumaira FH 42 seconds ago Sun 11th July 2021 | 06:00 AM

Head of Moise's Guard to Be Questioned About Suspicious Trips to Colombia - Reports

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2021) The head of assassinated President Jovenel Moise's security guard, Dimitri Herard, often traveled to Colombia, the Semana magazine reports ahead of next week's questioning of the Haitian presidential guard.

Semana said on Saturday that Herard, who is due to be interrogated on July 13-14, will need to explain his frequent trips to Ecuador with stopovers in Colombia's capital, Bogota.

The Colombian magazine said that the dates of Herard's latest trips correspond to the time when the final details of Moise's assassination were discussed.

According to Haiti's police, a group of 26 Colombians and two Americans of Haitian descent are suspected of having carried out the assassination of President Moise in his home in the early hours of Wednesday.

The National Police said on Friday that 18 Colombian and two American suspects had been detained.

Haiti's Ambassador to Colombia, Jean Mary Exil, told Sputnik on Friday that Haitians could be involved in the assassination of President Jovenel Moise, and an investigation is underway to find out the mastermind behind the murder as soon as possible.

Jean Mary Exil said that the presidential guard is under investigation because none of its members were injured during the attack.

Related Topics

Injured Murder Attack Police Bogota Mary Ecuador Colombia Haiti July

Recent Stories

Election Tribunal dismisses pre-poll rigging plea

6 hours ago

Wife of Killed Haitian President Blames Murder on ..

6 hours ago

Sanjrani condoles demise of Pir Pagara's mother

6 hours ago

CCPO visited city to review law & order situation

6 hours ago

8 dead, 1074 injured in 981 RTCs in Punjab

6 hours ago

Court orders to register FIR against 3 policemen, ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.