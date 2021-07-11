BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2021) The head of assassinated President Jovenel Moise's security guard, Dimitri Herard, often traveled to Colombia, the Semana magazine reports ahead of next week's questioning of the Haitian presidential guard.

Semana said on Saturday that Herard, who is due to be interrogated on July 13-14, will need to explain his frequent trips to Ecuador with stopovers in Colombia's capital, Bogota.

The Colombian magazine said that the dates of Herard's latest trips correspond to the time when the final details of Moise's assassination were discussed.

According to Haiti's police, a group of 26 Colombians and two Americans of Haitian descent are suspected of having carried out the assassination of President Moise in his home in the early hours of Wednesday.

The National Police said on Friday that 18 Colombian and two American suspects had been detained.

Haiti's Ambassador to Colombia, Jean Mary Exil, told Sputnik on Friday that Haitians could be involved in the assassination of President Jovenel Moise, and an investigation is underway to find out the mastermind behind the murder as soon as possible.

Jean Mary Exil said that the presidential guard is under investigation because none of its members were injured during the attack.