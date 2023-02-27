UrduPoint.com

Head Of Moldova's Breakaway Region Of Transnistria Says Situation On Border 'Tense'

Head of Moldova's Breakaway Region of Transnistria Says Situation on Border 'Tense'

TIRASPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th February, 2023) President of the unrecognized Pridnestrovian Moldavian Republic Vadim Krasnoselsky called the situation on the region's border tense and urged all sides to exercise restraint, the president's office said on Monday.

"He (Krasnoselsky) called the situation tense and called for restraint, pointing to the principle of his presidency to personally and immediately inform the nation in the event of a real threat," the statement, posted on the official Telegram channel of his press office, read.

The Transnistria head also stressed the importance of not giving in to panic and following a plan of action designed to address the emergency.

The Russian Defense Ministry warned on February 23 that Ukraine was planning a military provocation in Transnistria with the involvement of the Ukrainian army and the nationalists of the Azov Regiment (recognized as a terrorist organization and banned in Russia). Moscow claimed Kiev could stage a Russian offensive from Transnistria to justify invading the region.

On February 24, the Russian Foreign Ministry said the Russian military was ready to respond appropriately to any possible provocation against Transnistria.

