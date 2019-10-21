UrduPoint.com
Head Of Moldova's Transnistria Breakaway Republic To Meet With President Dodon Next Week

Vadim Krasnoselsky, the leader of the breakaway Transnistria region in Moldova, will meet with Moldovan President Igor Dodon on October 29, following failed 5+2 format conflict settlement talks in Bratislava last week, Krasnoselsky's press secretary said

TIRASPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2019) Vadim Krasnoselsky, the leader of the breakaway Transnistria region in Moldova, will meet with Moldovan President Igor Dodon on October 29, following failed 5+2 format conflict settlement talks in Bratislava last week, Krasnoselsky's press secretary said.

"The agenda for the upcoming meeting is being discussed. The high-level dialogue will take place in the Moldovan president's residency in Holercani," the press secretary said.

Krasnoselsky last met with Dodon in December 2018.

Last week, a two-day round of 5+2 format negotiations on the Transnistrian conflict settlement was held in Bratislava.

The format was launched in 2005 and includes the two conflict parties �� Chisinau and Tiraspol � along with the three mediators � Russia, Ukraine and the OSCE � and two observers � the European Union and the United States. However, the parties failed to agree to any document on the results of the negotiations.

Transnistria, which is mostly populated by ethnic Russians and Ukrainians, seceded from Moldova in 1990, fearing its possible reunion with Romania. The split led to an armed conflict that ended in a 1992 ceasefire. Moldova has offered the region autonomy, while Transnistria wants international recognition.

