BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2021) Myanmar's military leader Min Aung Hlaing has departed for Russia with a delegation to participate in a conference on international security in Moscow, the MRTV broadcaster said on Sunday.

The 9th Moscow Conference on International Security is scheduled to take place from June 22-24.

In February, the Myanmar military overthrew the civilian government and placed State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi and President Win Myint under arrest, prompting criticism from the international community and triggering mass protests.