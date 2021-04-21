ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2021) The head of Navalny's office in St. Petersburg was detained wearing the "press" vest, he was directing the route of the illegal action by mobile phone, a source in the St. Petersburg police told Sputnik.

"During an illegal demonstration in St.

Petersburg, the coordinator of Navalny's local headquarters, Denis Kabakov, was detained, who vore a 'Press' vest and showed a certificate of the Rain tv channel correspondent. The police have documentary evidence that at the time of the arrest, Kabakov, using mobile communications, was in charge of the protesters' movement routes," the source said.