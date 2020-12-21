UrduPoint.com
Head Of Norwegian NGO Calls On Western Countries To Revise Sanctions Policy Toward Russia

Sumaira FH 27 seconds ago Mon 21st December 2020 | 10:50 PM

Head of Norwegian NGO Calls on Western Countries to Revise Sanctions Policy Toward Russia

SIMFEROPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2020) Hendrik Weber, the president of the People's Diplomacy Norway association, on Sunday slammed the West's sanctions against Russia as economically harmful for all sides and called on Oslo to "make the right decision."

"Many companies from the Scandinavian countries would like to do business with Russia and the Republic of Crimea, but they are scared because the governments are trying to wait. The question is how long do we wait? The only way is to convince our government that sanctions contradict international law and hinder the cultural, political and business lives of our countries. We need to put pressure on our government so that they make the right decision," Weber said at the presentation of the Russian-language edition of his book about Crimea.

According to the politician, all sectors of the Western countries' economies will benefit from the lifting of the sanctions on Russia.

The Crimean peninsula seceded from Ukraine and reunified with Russia after more than 96 percent of local voters supported the move in a March 2014 referendum. Ukraine, as well as the European Union, the United States and their allies, did not recognize the move and introduced sanctions against Russia and Crimea.

Moscow has repeatedly stated that the referendum was held democratically and in line with international law.

