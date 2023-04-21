Head of Norwegian Shipyard Denies Presence of Spy Equipment on Russian Trawlers

MURMANSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2023) Greger Mannswerk, head of Norwegian shipyard Kimek located in the town of Kirkenes, which borders Russia, said on Friday that the shipyard's employees did not find any spy equipment on board Russian trawlers, commenting on recent reports from Norwegian media.

This week, the NRK broadcaster published the results of an investigation, which said that up to 50 civilian Russian ships could be involved in intelligence operations against Norway.

"We have a pretty good understanding of what's on board and we have never found anything to indicate that they (Russian seamen) are engaged in intelligence gathering. We cannot know if there are any (Russian) intelligence officers on board today, but no fisherman enters a Norwegian harbor without the (Norwegian) police and armed forces having a full idea of who is on board," Mannswerk was quoted as saying by the broadcaster.